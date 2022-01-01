oilloy.com

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
Description
Applicable Industries
===============
Construction and architecture
Beauty and cosmetics
Oil industry
Painting
CBD Oils/Herbal Oils/ SkinCare Oils
Godaddy appraisal is above 1000$.
Why this unique name
=================
A short, pronounceable, memorable, brand able name.
Its fresh and gives a unique vibes for branding, and gives an impression of familiarity.
The name itself describes the industry it is addressing.
The viewers will know it by name.
It is available in dot com which is the best TLD and gives better ranking in google and trusted by the users.
It also passed the radio test which means the advertisement on radio will not confuse your customers.
You may easily find social media handlers easily due to its uniqueness.
It is a unique brandable as no other such name exists in .com.
Idea for the name
=============
It is invented from the "oil", basic keyword in cosmetics, oils,CBD and addresses all the oil industry verticals.
Why to choose this name
======================================================
Single words names in other extension are also available in similar price range, but they can cause email leaks as end users still trust .com than any other extension.
Just imagine you tell someone that my website is oil.xyz and later on they will try oil.com and your marketing budget will be spent on generating sales for other companies.