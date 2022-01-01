is for sale
The domain name nfts.org.in is a good fit for a company that's in the NFT space industry or would want to target artists and/or other creative folks or those interested in this form of art.
NFTs also known as Non Fungible Tokens are the hot new kid on the block in cryptocurrency and blockchain tech, and they've been getting a lot of attention this past year. This is because NFTs allow for not only unique ownership of digital assets but also increased user interaction with them. Quite simply, NFTs bring value to items that most would consider otherwise worthless and/or virtual trash.
