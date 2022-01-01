Seller's notes about music.tl

Music.tl makes it easier to search for music online because the word 'music' is already included in the address. It would be very difficult to find a similar domain amount other alternatives since all of them are taken or used as a different brand name.

A great choice for bands and musicians who want people to easily check out their latest tracks or tours/events! Additionally, those passionate about their own music can set up a blog and share tips on producing and playing live!

*Music.tl is an ideal domain for bands, DJs and music producers to share their new tracks with the world. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get into the industry