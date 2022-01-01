murgon.com.au

Full ownership after5 months
Murgon is a rural town and locality in the South Burnett Region, Queensland, Australia. It is situated on the Bunya Highway 270 kilometres (170 mi) north-west of the state capital, Brisbane. At the 2016 Australian Census, the town recorded a population of 2,378. Murgon is in the region of Queensland known as the South Burnett, the southern part of the Burnett River catchment. Attractions of Murgon include winemaking, fishing on the nearby Bjelke-Petersen Dam and gem-fossicking. Industries include peanuts, dairy farming, beef and cattle production and wine. The Indigenous Australian settlement of Cherbourg is just south of Murgon.
