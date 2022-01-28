Seller's notes about morbius.io

Morbius is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel. It is intended to be the third film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and is being directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, starring Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. The film follows the title character as he becomes a vampire after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

After announcing plans for a new shared universe of films inspired by Spider-Man characters beginning with Venom (2018), Sony began developing a film based on Morbius. Sazama and Sharpless had written a script by November 2017, and Leto and Espinosa officially joined in June 2018. Work began in earnest at the end of the year with further casting, ahead of production starting in London in February 2019. Filming was confirmed to have been completed by June 2019.

Morbius is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 28, 2022, having been delayed from its initial July 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.