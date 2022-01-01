Full ownership after60 months
Long term service fee30%
Total purchase price 35,060
is for sale
With facebooks latest change to Meta, everyone wants the Meta image now! The metaverse is the future along with NFT's - non fungible tokens, and crypto. You can own this premium domain which is sure to increase in value as the years go on. VR will ultimately replace many in person events and the Metasus world is surely the name to use it with. Decentraland recently launched a series of concerts to be played in the metaverse where you can attend these concerts as your custom avatar. Other virtual worlds like SANDBOX also have plenty of VR capabilities. The prices of land sales in SANDBOX and MANA are up thousands of a percentage since they went on sale many years ago. The meta trend is just starting to rise. This is the start of web3 or web 3.0 whether we like it or not! The tech world is constantly evolving and we are truly seeing an advancement in the digital age.
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name Metasus.co on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.