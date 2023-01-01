metashows.cn

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
Fast & easy transfers
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Hassle free payments
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Make an offer conditions
Value Added Tax
The Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax applied in the European Union (EU) to all goods and services.
Who has to pay VAT?
All consumers in the EU are charged VAT on the purchase of goods and services.
Businesses in the EU buying from a business in the same country are also charged VAT.
Businesses in the EU buying from a business in a different EU country are not charged VAT.
Consumers and businesses outside of the European Union are not charged VAT.
VAT example
The VAT rate provided on this page is only an example. It will be calculated accordingly during the checkout process after entering your billing details.
VAT calculation example
What do I pay?
Costs in USD
Price excl. VAT
USD $1,000
21% VAT
USD $210
Total Price
USD $1,210
Estimate in USD
Conversion
This amount is an estimate based on the most recent currency conversion rate.