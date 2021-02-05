is for sale
MetaHiro.com!! What is the best Crypto Domain? Its is crypto.com and Satoshi.com. Why the last? because he was the founder of bitcoin. But who was the Founder of Metaverse? It was neal stephenson, but the name is not good as a brand. He wrote the book with the first discriped metaverse called "Snow Crash", and the main person in this roman called "Hiro Protagonist", that was his name. So MetaHiro.com is the perfect domain, because it sounds like hero and includes the first person ever who was in the metaverse. Satoshi.com sold for 25 Million.
The sale should not become public? No problem. NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) possible. Sale outside the platform with escrow service for you absolutely safe possible. Startup or No Cash? Sharedeal possible, pay later possible... so make an offer, lets talk and start your business now. www.tom-illauer.de
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name metahiro.com on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.
Get an asking price from the seller
Member since 2021-02-05
NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) possible! Make an Offer. No free cash? A. Pay first year 1 % per Month, second year 2 % and so one till you own it or B. Lease or C. pay by installments or D. talk to your Investors and lets do a Sharedeal or pay later, so you can start your dream now! LETS TALK...tom.illauer@gmx.de OR Tom-Illauer.de…Interested to buy all Domains? Portfolio Sale Price 3.800.000 USD and NDASee seller profile