Seller's notes about MetaFormulaE.com

> "Formulae" is one English world, the plural form of "Formula". It is the same as "Formulas".

> While "Formula E", officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. The series was conceived in 2011 in Paris by FIA president Jean Todt and Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag.

In Dictionary, Formulae or Formulas are:

1.) mathematical or chemical rules expressed in symbols

2.) specific litanies of words used in ceremonies or proceedings

3.) lists of ingredients used in the preparation of something, such as babies’ food or medical prescriptions.

Formula/Formulae is a Latin word that was absorbed into the English language in the 1630s, to mean words used in a ceremony or ritual. In Latin, formula means form, draft, regulation, rule method. Latin words appropriated by the English language usually form their plurals by the English method of adding an “s”, except in academic circles where the plural formulae is often the norm.

