meta1855.com

This Domain name marks a year in human history. In 1855,
1) The first bridge over the Mississippi River opens in what is now Minneapolis, Minnesota, a crossing made today by the Hennepin Avenue Bridge. (January 23)
2) A locomotive on the Panama Canal Railway, runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean for the first time. (January 28)
3) Michigan State University is established, with the first name of Agricultural College of the State of Michigan. (February 12)
4) Alexander II of Russia or Alexander II becomes Tsar of Russia. (March 2)
5) Journalist Henry J. Raymond published the first issue of The New York Times. (September 18)
6) Herman Melville’s novel "Moby Dick" was published. (November 14)
7) David Livingstone becomes the first European to see the Victoria Falls in what is now present-day Zambia-Zimbabwe. (November 17)