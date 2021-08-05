Seller's notes about Meeting.to

Meeting.to is a unique domain name with many possibilities. It also gets a fair amount of organic type in traffic.



It can be used to launch any Meeting-related web service, add-on, plug-in or Software as a Service (SaaS) enabling people to start or join a meeting with ease.

Imagine using meeting.to/room-name or my.meeting.to/jsmith or even acme.meeting.to for companies.



This domain a great possibility to plug in to the virtual meeting space. It is a valuable single word and has a domain extension that points to anything, making it much more valuable and memorable than many top-level domains.

