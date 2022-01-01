When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, doing business as Jio, is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It operates a national LTE network with coverage across all 22 telecom circles. It does not offer 2G or 3G service, and instead uses only voice over LTE to provide voice service on its 4G network.[4][5]
Jio soft launched on 27 December 2015 with a beta for partners and employees,[6][7] and became publicly available on 5 September 2016. It is the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world with over 42.62 crore (426.2 million) subscribers.[2]
In September 2019, Jio launched a fiber to the home service, offering home broadband, television, and telephone services. As of September 2020, Reliance Industries has raised ₹1.65 lakh crore (US$23 billion) by selling nearly 33% equity stake in Jio Platforms.[8][9]
