Seller's notes about IsraelCyberTech.com

ISRAEL CYBER TECH .com can be your fabulous gateway to an incredible business venture and/or to increase your corporate identification.

This Premium Domain name may be for Sale or Lease to Own on 5/5/2022 for $12,000. If you rent it now and intend to acquire it then you must make arrangement to secure it with DAN now, to avoid losing it when the availability is made public. If you purchase it now it is with the agreement that it will begin transferring to you on 5/6/2022.

Only 1 company gets to own this SUPERB “Premium Domain Name” and increase or build their sales.

Transactions with DAN are quickly handled through Escrow.

Be sure to verify, before acquiring, as to whether or not you are entitled to use a domain which may be trademarked. Sales are final, no refunds. Price and availability subject to change without notice.