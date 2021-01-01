Seller's notes about insurance.ae

Looking to start or grow an insurance business in the UAE - ranked 1st in the MENA region, 4th best place to live and work, and the 9th most competitive economy in the world.. Look no further!

Insurance.ae

The UAE's top and most premium insurance address for Fintech, Insuretech, brokerages and insurance businesses in search of a competitive edge and the absolute perfect address for their presence online.





FEATURES & BENEFITS



★ Category killer domain name - Very memorable, brandable, establishes page/website relevancy, domain authority (DA), strengths and specialization.

★ High type-in / direct traffic - Leads from day one; lower your marketing and advertising spend; generate greater customer growth and revenues.

★ Valuable (insurance.com was sold for $35.6M) - Great investment with high ROI.





NOTE

★ Insurance.ae is a premium high-value, high-quality and high-marketability domain name.

★ Deal includes insurances.ae to ensure no copycats or variations as well as to establish market leadership and dominance over other insurance companies, brokerages, marketplaces and comparison sites in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah).

★ Reserved social media handles will be reassigned.





GOOGLE TRENDS



https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?geo=AE&q=Insurance,AXA,Orient%20Insurance,Tameen,Takaful