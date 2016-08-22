Seller's notes about informed.info

→ Domain Valuation Details:

• High search volume.

• High keyword value and competition.

• Huge demand: "informed" keyword is taken in 114 different domain name extensions and appears in 6,897 other domain names. (source: dotdb.com)

• Short & Brandable: It feels good to be remembered.

• The keyword and domain extension in harmony.



This high-quality and brandable domain name is available to purchase. Significant opportunity to build a new brand with instant brand recognition or to increase your domain name/brand/industry authority, and your website's SEO power.