graphene.at
Das "Graphen-Zeitalter" ist angebrochen..dadurch bedingt steigen aufgeführte Domains stetig im Wert! Es wurde quasi ein 2. Rad mit "Graphen" gefunden ! Zur Historie: Im Jahre 2010 erhielten die beiden Russen Andre Geim (56) und Konstantin Novoselov (40), die an der britischen Universität in Manchester als Professor tätig sind, den Physiknobelpreis für die spektakuläre Entdeckung und sensationelle Entwicklung der ersten zweidimensionalen Kristalle aus Kohlenstoffatome: das Graphen ! Information zum Material: - Graphen ist der einzige zweidimensionale Werkstoff - Die Höhe beträgt nur 1 Atom - Es leitet Strom schneller als alle bisher bekannten Materialien - Graphen ist der dünnste und gleichzeitig stärkste bekannte Werkstoff - Die Zugfestigkeit ist bis 250-mal höher als Stahl - Das Material ist härter als Diamant - Es ist superdicht, keine Gase etc. können durchdringen! >>> "superschnell, superdünn, superhart + superdicht" !.........
The "graphene age" has begun ...
... due to this, listed domains also increase in value!
It was almost a 2nd wheel with "Graphene" found!
History: In 2010, the two Russians Andre Geim born on 21.10. Born in 1958 and Konstantin Novoselov on 23.08.1974, professor at the British University in Manchester, the Nobel Prize in Physics for the spectacular discovery and sensational development of the first two-dimensional crystals of carbon atoms: graphene!
Important information about this particular material:
Graphene is the only two-dimensional material
graphen.at
graphen.biz
graphen.ch
graphen.eu
energies.de
energies.one
oils.one