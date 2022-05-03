Seller's notes about GolfHeavy.com

In March 1848, rumours of gold discovery were confirmed, igniting the Californian Gold Rush, which saw 300,000 people flock to the state in the hopes of discovering gold and making fortunes. Only a small number of them succeeded, and Samuel Brannan was one among them. He became the first millionaire of the Gold Rush by capitalising on the requirements of the miners and selling picks, shovels, and pans to them.

We would have loved to grab some of the mega prices won by the golf stars, or even play on some of those magnificient golf courses.

But sadly, we can't. And so like Samuel Brannan, we resolved to sell those playing golf the tools they need to play better golf!

We're talking about golf carts, clubs, shoes, rangefinders, balls, training, and everything else related to golf. You now see why this is referred to as "Golf Heavy".