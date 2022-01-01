When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Full ownership after60 months
Long term service fee30%
Total purchase price 6,487
Let's break down the incredible business opportunity represented by this unique premium domain.
1. COMPARABLE DOMAINS SOLD:
• girly.com more than $25,000
2. A POWERFUL BRAND
• SEO: girly is a high-value keyword.
• Memorable: girly.art is catchy and easy to spell.
• Broad Appeal: "girly" is a single English word.
• Easy to Understand: "girly," combined with the trendy ".art" extension, clarifies what visitors can expect.
3. ECOMMERCE
• It's never been easier to launch a store to sell merchandise that cashes in on the tremendous boom in online shopping that continues to rapidly grow.
• Rather than be at the whims of Amazon, you can collect email addresses and own your relationship with your customers.
• Use a top ecommerce platform such as Shopify. You can still sync with Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Instagram, and more without losing autonomy.
4. ONLINE PUBLISHING
• Nowadays, it's simple to start a blog or online magazine.
• Monetize current trends using ads, affiliate links, or charging subscriptions. Use WordPress, Ghost, etc.
5. USER-GENERATED CONTENT
• Build an online community that shares memes.
• Easily set up a forum (use free software such as Discourse) or social network (use Mastodon, Pixelfed, etc.—also free).
• Monetize using ads, affiliate links, or charging for membership tiers.
Buy this premium domain today, and it will serve a key role in your growing online business empire!