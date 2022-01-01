Fujairah.space

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Fujairah City (Arabic: الفجيرة) is the capital of the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, it is seventh-largest city in UAE, located on the Gulf of Oman (part of the Indian Ocean). It is the only Emirati capital city on the UAE's east coast. Fujairah owns Dibba and Masafi
Population
In 2016, the city had a population of 97,226, a significant number (43%) compared to 225,360 in the entire emirate.[1]
Commercial
Hamad Bin Abdulla Road, the main east–west road in Fujairah City
Fujairah City is the main business and commercial centre for the emirate, with tall office buildings (e.g., Fujairah Tower) lining Hamad Bin Abdulla Road, the main route into the city.[2] The city's location provides direct access to the Indian Ocean for the United Arab Emirates, avoiding use of the Persian Gulf, which requires access via the Strait of Hormuz. The northern part of the waterfront has many cylindrical tanks for oil storage.
The Fujairah Free Zone is located to the north of the city.[3] Creative City is a media free zone on the Sheikh Khalifa Highway to the west.
Shopping