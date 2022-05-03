Seller's notes about ForestryDigest.com

The environment is protected by preservation from harmful human activities. To avoid deforestation, for example, protecting a forest usually entails using sustainable logging practises. Setting aside a portion or possibly the entire forest from human development would be considered preservation.

Forestry is the study of trees in our environment and the science of maintaining, researching, learning, and employing them. It's a must-do if we want to keep our forests, wetlands, and wildlife populations healthy. It's also a crucial field for preventing erosion around buildings and ecosystems.

ForestryDigest.com is all about using forestry's enormous benefits to educate people, protect the environment, and improve people's lives.