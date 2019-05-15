Expensive.uk

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
We're a UK company established in 2003. We are members of Nominet and provide a professional and reliable service. We own a large portfolio of quality descriptive domain names. Our .co.uk and .uk domain names are listed and sold separately, so when you make an offer, you will be offering to buy a single domain name from us. If we do own both the .co.uk and .uk versions, and if we have them both up for sale, then you will need to make separate offers if you wish to purchase both. We sometimes list domains on 'Buy Now' prices. These are on a first come, first served, basis. We are not registered for VAT. We pay the escrow fee for any sale conducted on DAN.com. If you have any questions please make contact. Many thanks.See seller profile