Seller's notes about EVtron.in

EVtron.in: An innovative and memorable name that is the perfect combination of the most demanding industry 'EV' and the important particle in the world of electronics 'Electron'.





Possible uses: A charging station company. An EV startup. An EV brand. A battery production company. An EV car/bike rental business and more!





This is the perfect name for EV startups because India's EV market is to be worth $206 billion by 2030 (Study by Times of India: https://toi.in/uA-EdY84/a24gk).