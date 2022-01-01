Seller's notes about eConcerts.org

This is a TWO for ONE Sale or Lease. When you buy eConcerts.org we will include WebConcerts.org too. Most concerts and musical performances have either all moved online or at the very least have an online option for their patrons. How could you go wrong with this amazing name! WebConcerts.org is the perfect name for such times!

When you use a .org correctly, it can help you portray a message of social awareness and value to your patrons and the community.

We hope this (.org) name inspires you to build a profitable business while creating a financial model that gives back to help support your community or an important cause.

When you purchase a name from the eWebNames.org portfolio of properties we contribute up to 50% of the proceeds to help further the growth of the Working Legacy, PBC Projects.