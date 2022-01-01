dutchesport.com

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Esports sponsorships are expected to be the main driver behind the industry's growth
A study conducted by Juniper Research concluded that the global Esports and streaming industry is set to be worth $3.5billion. Currently, in 2021 the industry is worth $2.1billion. Therefore, the industry is set to experience growth of 70% over the next 4 years.
The researched conducted predicts the following in the Esports industry:
Market value driven by subscription spend to streaming platforms
Advertising on streams will also effect market value
Urges stakeholders to invest in broadcasting rights, live event ticket sales
Stakeholders should focus on high-value sponsorship deals to maximise the market value
Esports industry Insights
Juniper Research anticipates that viewers will reach 1 billion by 2025 for Esports and games; an increase from 800 million viewers expected by the end of the year.