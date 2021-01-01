Seller's notes about defiindex.ae

Sedo platform (one of the world's largest domain name trading platforms) released the latest trading week list, and binance.ae took the lead at the price of $300000 (about 1.92 million yuan);

. AE is the national top-level domain name of the United Arab Emirates,. AE is an applied domain name suffix, and the site establishment proportion is very high;

The domain name subject "binance" exactly corresponds to the English name of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform "binance";After failing to obtain regulatory approval from Singapore, a reporter found that Zhao CHANGPENG, CEO of binance, attended a meeting with the authorities in Dubai, which was suspected to be an advance layout for Qian'an to further develop the UAE market.

This transaction may be an acquisition made by Qian'an for the UAE market. Using the UAE local. AE domain name can expand business more quickly and maximize the benefits and income of the enterprise.

Thanks to the policy support of the local government for the encryption industry and the unique geographical environment, Dubai, which once rose by oil, has now become the first choice for entrepreneurs in the cryptocurrency industry;