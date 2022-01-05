DataverseToken.exchange

is for sale
The Dataverse is an open source web application to share, preserve, cite, explore and analyze research data.[1][2] Researchers, data authors, publishers, data distributors, and affiliated institutions all receive appropriate credit via a data citation with a persistent identifier (e.g., DOI, or Handle).
A Dataverse repository hosts multiple dataverses. Each dataverse contains dataset(s) or other dataverses, and each dataset contains descriptive metadata and data files (including documentation and code that accompany the data).
In 2019, Dataverse won the Duke's Choice Award for university and higher education.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dataverse
