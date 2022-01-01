Seller's notes about DallasMed.com

Need a premium domain for telemedicine services for a Dallas doctor or medical practice? Maybe an online directory of medical resources? Pharmaceutical distribution, medical equipment supplies, or home health services? Possibilities abound!

Note also that this is the first time for sale by the long-standing owner, and may be a limited-time offer.

THERE ARE 20 PLACES IN THE WORLD NAMED "DALLAS" according to GeoTargit. SO MULTIPLE GEOGRAPHIC OPTIONS MAY EXIST!



***ESTIBOT VALUATION AND REGISTRAR APPRAISAL ARE $2000! ****



Renewal 7/21/22

