cryptos.bid

Crypto auctions are still in their infancy and already involve hundreds of millions of dollars, including a single Beeple artwork selling for $69 million.
Traditional major auction houses like Christie's and Sotheby's have wasted no time embracing crypto art, recognizing its potential to be a billion dollar market in the future.
𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗲’𝘀:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/24/arts/design/christies-beeple-nft.html
𝗦𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗯𝘆’𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗸 𝗡𝗙𝗧 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸—𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/02/sothebys-to-auction-a-cryptopunk-nft-which-could-sell-for-millions.html
𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗲’𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗙𝗧𝘀:
https://qz.com/2039999/christies-is-riding-the-nft-wave-beyond-the-beeple-sale/
𝗦𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗯𝘆’𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗙𝗧 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗽 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/isabelcontreras/2021/10/21/sothebys-makes-first-crypto-investment-backing-nft-startup-using-ethereum-blockchain/
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:
https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/new-masters-how-auction-houses-are-chasing-crypto-millions-2021-11-08/
𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗲’𝘀 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻-𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗙𝗧 𝗮𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗰. 𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭:
https://www.christies.com/about-us/press-archive/details?PressReleaseID=10307
