CryptoiDApps.com

Crypto iDApps

In the cryptocurrency (crypto) world, iDApps are Intelligent DApps.

They are proposed as a way to fill the gap between DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) and DApp (decentralized applications) utilizing AI (artificial intelligence).

This allows the iDApp to learn from decision outcomes and adapt in real time.

