Seller's notes about CloudMe.app

The App industry and Progressive Web Applications technology are growing fast, pushing businesses to focus on getting found and .app domains becoming more valuable and in demand. A dedicated website for your CloudMe App boosts global outreach, attracting more visits from search engine results and reducing marketing and SEO costs.

- Get Discovered: it’ll be easier for potential customers to find you, learn more about your app, and increase your visibility and conversion rate.

- You have total control of your app and are not dependent solely on third-party platforms like App Store, Google Play.

- Instant Authority and Recognition, Global Positioning: your app will be perceived as the authority name in the crowded space of apps with the same or similar name.

- Increase Traffic: by using a dedicated address for your application you will showcase your app to a larger audience, and encourage more downloads coming from web searches and direct visits.

- Memorability: CloudMe.app is a relevant and easy to remember web address for new and returning users.

- .app is operated by Google and future updates to Google algorithms may favour the .app extension over others and influence search engine results and ranking.

Premium Domain Names like CloudMe.app are valuable digital assets, and exactly like premium real estate, command higher prices. For example:

• Shop.app was sold for $200,000 in 2020 - Shopify is using it for their shopping app called Shop

• ZB.app was sold for $91,000 in 2019

• Support.app was sold for $30,000 in 2019

• Me.app was sold for $24,000 in 2020

• Dispatch.app was sold for $ 15,000 in 2018

• Host.app was sold for $ 13,981 in 2018