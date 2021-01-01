Seller's notes about CloudComputing.africa

Establishing a home for Africa specific Cloud Computing products and services reinforces the company’s commitment to the African continent.



African Cloud services is a ~$1.7bn market & the African public cloud is growing 3x faster than the global average. An exact match domain like CloudComputing.africa along with quality content and great SEO will out perform non-EMD websites and help you achieve:

- ranking higher and faster to the top of the organic search results on Google and other search engines (55% of all clicks go to the first three organic search results);

- higher volume of relevant organic traffic converting more leads into paying customers;

- CPC opportunity: Increased click-through rates due to users' recognition and familiarity of the keywords "Cloud Computing";

CloudComputing.africa is the perfect platform for use by a global cloud service provider, or a regional partner (possibly within a co-marketing partnership arrangement), to build an authority site with a leadership position in the African Cloud Industry.

Premium Domain Names like CloudComputing.africa are valuable digital assets, and exactly like premium real estate, command higher prices. For example:

- UpCloud.com was sold for $100,000

- LiveCloud.com was sold for $92,000

- CloudLet.com was sold for $50,000

- Cloud.io was sold for $45,000

- Cloud-Computing.de was sold for $38,280 – Microsoft is using it to capture and redirect traffic to Microsoft.com

CloudComputing.africa is available for purchase, and flexible, lease to own payment options are available.

