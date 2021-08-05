Seller's notes about ChainAuthorizations.com

Chain Authorizations

This domain name is perfect for blockchain authorizations.

Blockchains have revolutionized digital finances and assets due to the many qualities associated with them. These qualities are constantly evolving as the technology matures.

With qualities such as decentralization, immutability, triple-entry accounting, distributed ledgers, consensus, fast settlement, trustless (no need for a central authority as peers make consensus), blockchains are all the rage, and rightfully so.

Blockchains have also lead to amazing developments such decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The latter of which has many useful purposes, despite them currently being a cult hit for unusual art projects.