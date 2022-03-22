Buyer Protection Program

The domain name

Car.xyz

is for sale!
Traffic stats for this domain

Seller's notes about Car.xyz

Ultra-Premium Keyword Domain now available with the trending .xyz extension!

The keyword Car receives over 1 million Google searches per month and is consistently a competitive, top-trending keyword with a $5+ CPC value. Succinct, brandable, memorable, and SEO-friendly, this is the ideal domain for a variety of use cases - including self driving, connected car, NFT, Metaverse, smart contract auto loans, and autonomous vehicle solutions - utilizing blockchain, AI and IoT technology - and ready for Web 3.0.

That single domain which best showcases your brand is one of the most powerful investments your business can make. Submit your best offer for this domain today, and make your presence known and remembered across the world!


Important Notes:

Domain is under transfer lock until May 20, 2022 and will be available for acquisition after this date. Reasonable offers will continue to be considered during the transfer lock period.

Minimum offer is $500,000 USD.

Premium .xyz renewal fee - $1100-$1600 USD annually depending on registrar.

$7,788,000
/now
$168,740
/month
Buy