When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Full ownership after60 months
Long term service fee30%
Total purchase price 10,124,400
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy or lease, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
Ultra-Premium Keyword Domain now available with the trending .xyz extension!
The keyword Car receives over 1 million Google searches per month and is consistently a competitive, top-trending keyword with a $5+ CPC value. Succinct, brandable, memorable, and SEO-friendly, this is the ideal domain for a variety of use cases - including self driving, connected car, NFT, Metaverse, smart contract auto loans, and autonomous vehicle solutions - utilizing blockchain, AI and IoT technology - and ready for Web 3.0.
That single domain which best showcases your brand is one of the most powerful investments your business can make. Submit your best offer for this domain today, and make your presence known and remembered across the world!
Important Notes:
Domain is under transfer lock until May 20, 2022 and will be available for acquisition after this date. Reasonable offers will continue to be considered during the transfer lock period.
Minimum offer is $500,000 USD.
Premium .xyz renewal fee - $1100-$1600 USD annually depending on registrar.