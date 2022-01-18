Buyer Protection Program

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.

Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.

Fast & easy transfers

98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.

Hassle free payments

Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.

Estimated VAT overview

Estimate in USD

Lease to Own conditions

USD $113
Monthly Payment
7
Months
)
)
Price overview

Full ownership after7 months

Long term service fee0%

Total purchase price 788

Estimate in USD

The domain name

Braunhousehold.xyz

is for sale!
Domain seller
Listed by
Domain seller

Get this domain

Pay the full USD $788 now, or select Lease to Own

Pick the price that matches your budget.

USD $113
Monthly Payment
7
Months
)
)
Full ownership after 7 months
More information
Next )
  • )Free Ownership transfer
  • )Free Transaction support
  • )Secure payments
Domain seller
Listed by
Domain seller
Buyer Protection program
Fast & easy transfers
Hassle free payments

The simple, safe way to buy domain names

No matter what kind of domain you want to buy or lease, we make the transfer simple and safe.

Here’s how it works )

Seller's notes about Braunhousehold.xyz


Premium Domain For Sale!

Priced At Only $788 For A Limited Time,until January 18, 2022

Braunhousehold.xyz is Short, Exact Keyword Match,Highly Brandable, And Easy To Remember.

A Memorable Domain Helps To Easily Promote The Name of Your Business or Website, It is The Best Way To Make Sure Your Customers And Search Engines Find You!

.XYZ is a Trustworthy,Fast-Growth,Very Popular and Well Known Extension Worldwide.

Extension .XYZ is very conducive for SEO. Once you make a website using this domain,your site can easily get a good ranking in search engines. Or you can easily forever redirect all the traffic this domain gets to your current existing site, protecting your business from copycats and consolidating your website ranking.

Due to their scarcity and demand, premium domain names have historically increased in value. It is a permanent asset. Domain purchase is not a frivolous purchase, your purchase will appreciate just like precious metals, cryptocurrency, real estate, etc.They are also a wise business investment with potential resale value.

Domains like braunhousehold.xyz are in high demand.

Don't Miss The Opportunity To Own This One.

Act Fast! First Person to Select BUY NOW Gets It!

Please feel free to contact me at PremiumDomainSeller@Hotmail.com any time with questions or if you need any help.

$788
/now
$113
/month
Buy