Seller's notes about betcity.lu

Betcity becomes Russia’s biggest betting company.

Betcity, a bookmaker based in Russia, has entered the TOP-500 list of bookmakers, becoming the first ever company from Russia to do so. Currently, the company is ranked on the 495th position in the prestigious list. Effectively this means that Betcity is the largest among the Russian companies that offer legalised betting.

The top 500 ranking is made annually by RBC and it includes companies with the largest cash turnover, as well as the largest demand among the population. The first place of the ranking belongs to Gazprom. The top-5 list also includes Lukoil, Rosneft, Sberbank and the Russian Railways.

Betcity is one of the oldest legal Russian bookmakers. The company was founded in 2003 and operated mostly offline betting shops based on a betting license issued in 2009.