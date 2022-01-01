bequem.org

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Worttrennung:
be·quem, Komparativ: be·que·mer, Superlativ: am be·quems·ten
Aussprache:
IPA: [bəˈkveːm]
Hörbeispiele:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d4/De-at-bequem.ogg
Bedeutungen:
[1] beim Verwenden ein gutes Gefühl gebend
[2] Anstrengung vermeidend
Herkunft:
von mittelhochdeutsch bequæme → gmh und althochdeutsch biquami → goh „passend, schicklich“; das Wort ist eine Ableitung zum Verb bekommen in seiner älteren Bedeutung „jemandem zuträglich sein“; das heutige Verständnis des Wortes im Sinne von „wohlig, gemütlich“ hat sich erst im 18. Jahrhundert entwickelt
Beispiele:
[1] Das Sofa ist sehr bequem.
[1] Mein Opa hat es gern bequem.
[2] Weil mein Vater ein bequemer Mensch ist, hat er eine Hausfrau.
Redewendungen:
[1] es sich bequem machen = sich so verhalten, dass es einem gut geht