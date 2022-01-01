Seller's notes about balloonegames.com

this website has over Views 3041 | Likes 86 | Dislikes 4 | Comments 4 on YouTube so when you are shopping around for domain names you are buying the traffic as well because this domain names comes with the pre-built traffic source from YouTube here is the link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VSkhI0AIlc

and proof of where does traffic is coming from go check it out now.