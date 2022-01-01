autocheck.africa

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Because there is very little car production going on in Africa, and the big importers focus on wealthy buyers who can afford brand new and expensive cars, a huge market exists for inexpensive used cars in Africa.
As a result, a huge proportion (more than 70 percent) of the vehicles purchased by Africans is second-hand or used. Japanese and Korean vehicle models dominate the market although there is now a rising wave of American used cars and cheaper brand new models from China trying to take over the African market.
This web address will be parfect use for retail, spare parts and more in the auto business.