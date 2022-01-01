Seller's notes about Audioconference.com

* Great Extension: .com is a popular and rapidly growing domain extension

* Memorable: easy to remember domain names are more valuable

* In Demand: the domain name AudioConference is already registered in 15 different domain extensions, including .com, .de, .net, .org, .co and many, many others.

* Highly Searched Term: There are approximately 1,000 searches per month in Google that include only the words Audio Conference. There are approximately 40,500 searches per month in Google that include the words Audio Conference and one or more words before or after the words Audio Conference.

* High Cost Per Click: In a recent survey, advertisers were paying approximately $21.31 per click to have their ads included in Google search results where the search included only the words Audio Conference.



* Off The Market Forever: Once popular domain names such as this are put to use, they are often off the market forever

* Best Price Guarantee: We have listed this domain name in other marketplaces, each of which charges us varying commission rates if the domain name is sold through that marketplace. By buying this domain name through Dan.com, you have our guarantee that this is the best price for this domain name

* Safe and Secure: you can read more below about Dan.com's secure payment and domain transfer process, but the bottom line is that we don't get paid until the domain name is officially in your hands.