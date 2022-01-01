Full ownership after60 months
Long term service fee30%
Total purchase price 26,000
is for sale
* Great Extension: .com is a popular and rapidly growing domain extension
* Memorable: easy to remember domain names are more valuable
* In Demand: the domain name AudioConference is already registered in 15 different domain extensions, including .com, .de, .net, .org, .co and many, many others.
* Highly Searched Term: There are approximately 1,000 searches per month in Google that include only the words Audio Conference. There are approximately 40,500 searches per month in Google that include the words Audio Conference and one or more words before or after the words Audio Conference.
* High Cost Per Click: In a recent survey, advertisers were paying approximately $21.31 per click to have their ads included in Google search results where the search included only the words Audio Conference.
* Off The Market Forever: Once popular domain names such as this are put to use, they are often off the market forever
* Best Price Guarantee: We have listed this domain name in other marketplaces, each of which charges us varying commission rates if the domain name is sold through that marketplace. By buying this domain name through Dan.com, you have our guarantee that this is the best price for this domain name
* Safe and Secure: you can read more below about Dan.com's secure payment and domain transfer process, but the bottom line is that we don't get paid until the domain name is officially in your hands.
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name Audioconference.com on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.