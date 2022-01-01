When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Arizona City is a census-designated place in southwestern Pinal County, Arizona, United States. It is located near the junction of Interstate 8 and Interstate 10 at the midpoint between Phoenix and Tucson, approximately 60 miles from the downtown of both cities. The population was 10,475 as of the 2010 U.S. Census Arizona City has a hot desert climate, normal for the Sonoran Desert. The community experiences long, extremely hot summers and mild winters.
Arizona City has some famous attractions, like the Arizona City Golf Course (since 1963),
the Paradise Lake, a man-made residential lake
- Skydive Arizona, the world's largest skydiving center
- Picacho Peak State Park is located approximately 20 miles (32 km) east of Arizona City on Interstate 10 and features several miles of hiking trails, camping, and picnic areas -
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is located 20 miles (32 km) north of the CDP and features well-preserved Hohokam ruins and public tours during certain times of the year
