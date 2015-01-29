Full ownership after8 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 799
is for sale
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name Aqua-Team.de on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.
Member since 2015-01-29
Thank you for visiting my offer.
Please remember.
Every domain is unique and most unaware entrepreneurs start to appreciate the importance of a good internet domain only when it is unavailable or worse, used by the competition.
You can use the domain for:
* Creating a new website
* Use the domain for email @
* Redirecting the domain and traffic from the domain e.g. to your current website
* Domain positioning in Google
* Create a blog, forum, website, company website, product page
* Attracting additional customers to the domain
Take the opportunity, buy this prestigious address today!
Dominios.pl