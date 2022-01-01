Seller's notes about 88.immo

WHY 88.IMMO IS HIGHLY VALUABLE?

1. According to Wikipedia, the number 88 "symbolizes fortune and good luck in Chinese culture, since the word 8 sounds similar to the word fā (發, which implies 發財, or wealth, in Mandarin or Cantonese). The number 8 is considered to be the luckiest number in Chinese culture, and prices in Chinese supermarkets often contain many 8s. (...)

The Chinese government has been auctioning auto license plates containing many 8s for tens of thousands of dollars. The 2008 Beijing Olympics opened at 8 p.m., 8 August 2008.".

2. The .immo extension can be understood as "immortal", "immortally", "immortality", "immortalize", "immortalization".

88.immo can then be understood as "immortal fortune", "immortal luck", "immortalize your wealth, prosperity and happiness".

3. Both "88" and "immo" are highly searched on Google. Indeed, on July 2021:

+ "88" receives more than 368,000 searches per month,

+ "immo" receives more than 165,000 searches per month.

4. SOME COMPARABLE DOMAIN SALES on Namebio.com, retrieved 28 July 2021.

Domain Price Date Venue

88.de 6,364 USD 2018-10-25 Sedo

88.at 1,652 USD 2016-11-28 Sedo

88.pe 2,100 USD 2016-03-16 Sedo

88.xyz 70,000 USD 2016-01-11 NamesCon

88.asia 2,000 USD 2015-01-18 Sedo

88.top 40,413 USD 2015-01-15 Com.top

88.pw 1,000 USD 2013-05-13 Afternic

88.cm 4,400 USD 2009-09-01 NameJet

88.to 1,000 USD 2009-06-16 Sedo



The Average Price of all of 15 "88" domains retrieved on Namebio (28/07/2021) is 8,821 USD.



