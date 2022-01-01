When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
247.yoga has all the characteristics of a great domain:
Credibility
The domain has been registered in 2018. This means it is ready to launch a website on any kind of yoga-related topics like yoga teachers, yoga studios, yoga community, yoga apparel retailers, yoga blogs, yoga gear, essential oils. The domain extension “.yoga” defines the domain as a generic Top-Level-Domain.
Visibility
The domain name is short simple and easy to remember. It consists of high-volume-low-competitive keywords that have 10K-1M average monthly searches. And it is associated with other unique 500+ high-volume keywords. Besides, “Yoga” is the second most searched type of fitness in the world.
Convenience
There are approximately 300 million yoga enthusiasts worldwide which makes the yoga and wellness industry worth $80 billion globally and it’s growing constantly. And the “.yoga” extension will enable your site to reach the niche market easily.