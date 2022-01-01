Seller's notes about 🎈.to

Emoji Domains are 1- pictures, 2-colorful, 3-on more smartphone keyboards than any other single language, And 4- People love emoji !

On mobile, click on the Balloon Emoji, add ‘.to’ in your address bar and press GO! It’s as simple as that !

According to Search Engine Journal, a huge amount of 6 billion emojis are sent every day, and over 90% of the world's online community uses emojis to communicate, so there’s no way that you could ignore them. These simple and fun little drawings can actually be incredibly powerful tools for marketing your business.

Emoji Domains are not available in com net org.

So, Why .TO ?

TO connotes a "go to" meaning. Emoji domains are often used for email or social media marketing and re-directs, and thus the intuitive .TO domain would supremely serve its purpose. Major companies like Amazon, Uber, and NBC News (who can afford a proper domain) have been using the .TO extension in their social media marketing efforts for years. In fact, the .TO extension was one of the first extensions to be used as a re-direct link, which emoji domains are perfect for.

E.g. Nike is using the Basketball Emoji dot TO domain.

On mobile, click on the Basketball Emoji, add ‘.to’ in your address bar and press GO ! It’s as simple as that !